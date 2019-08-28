The family of Lucien Silverquill has identified him as the man killed in an RCMP officer-involved shooting Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred on the Fishing Lake First Nation, outside Lucien's mother's home where he lived.

His family is still searching for answers after the fatal shooting.

According to the RCMP, officers from the Wadena Detachment were responding to a call of a disturbance outside a residence around 1:23 p.m.

A caller told police they knew Lucien, and added he was armed with a knife.

"Two Wadena RCMP officers located the residence and the adult male. Shortly after the officers arrived on-scene, at least one RCMP police officer discharged their firearm," C/Supt. Alfredo Bangloy said at a press conference on Tuesday night. "The adult male was injured. Police officers called for assistance and performed first aid on the male."

Lucien's brother Moses says his brother was involved in a domestic dispute. RCMP say Lucien had a knife and shortly after, one of the officers fired two shots, hitting Lucien in the leg and chest.

"They had him down and forced their weight on him and were trying to handcuff while he was bleeding from his wounds," Moses alleged.

Lucien was declared dead at the scene by EMS.

According to Moses, it took EMS 30 minutes from Wadena to arrive on the scene. STARS Air Ambulance also landed in the yard but a decision was made to keep Lucien on the ground.

Moses wasn’t at the home where the shooting happened on Tuesday, but told CTV News he believes the situation could have been brought under control without a fatality.

"Use a Taser, rubber bullets, do whatever you need but don't take his life," he said.

Lucien was 37 years old and a father of five, Moses said. He was the main caregiver of his 80-year-old mother who was in the house at the time of the shooting. His relatives are remembering him as a loving family member and father.

The police officers at the call were not injured.

The Moose Jaw Police Service will be investigating the incident.