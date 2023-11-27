REGINA
Regina

    • Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Yorkton

    Sask RCMP File

    A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Yorkton Saturday morning, according to police.

    An RCMP news release said officers were called to the intersection of Broadway Street and Agriculture Avenue in Yorkton around 7:30 a.m.

    The 66-year-old man, from Yorkton, was the lone occupant of the vehicle.

    He was pronounced dead in hospital, according to police.

    The man’s family has been notified, RCMP said.

    The crash remains under investigation.

