Man not hurt after being robbed of his groceries: Regina police

A 36-year-old man was not hurt after he was approached by a man with a knife and robbed of his groceries south of downtown on Monday, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a release.

RPS said the man came to the front desk at the police station to report the robbery.

The man told police he was visiting family members at an apartment on the 2300 block of Hamilton Street after picking up groceries.

The victim said when he left the apartment he was approached by a large man who pulled out a knife and stole his groceries.

The suspect was described as a very tall man in his mid-twenties who was wearing a red hoodie, baseball cap and grey pants.

The victim also said the knife had an orange handle.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).