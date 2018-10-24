

CTV Regina





Lester Favel has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of Ronald Kay.

Kay disappeared in November of 2013. Favel was charged with second-degree murder in his disappearance.

Favel’s trial began on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Favel entered a guilty plea. He admitted in court to beating Kay, urinating on Kay, shooting him in the groin with a BB gun and dumping his body in a garbage bin.

On Wednesday afternoon, Favel was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison. The judge accepted a joint submission from the Crown and the defence.

With time served, Favel will serve four years, none months and 15 days in prison.