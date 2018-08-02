

Police are searching for a group of female suspects after a man was stabbed in his home on Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the 4700 block of Fourth Avenue around 7:30 p.m. after receiving a report of the stabbing.

Police say the women entered the man’s home and stabbed him twice with a knife.

The victim was treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.