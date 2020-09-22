REGINA -- A man was taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash in east Regina on Tuesday.

Two cars, a white Mazda and an antique Chevrolet, reportedly collided in the intersection at University Park Dr. and Arcola Ave., around 12:35 p.m., according to police.

The man driving the antique Chevrolet was taken to hospital with injuries described as serious by police.

The crash is still under investigation and no charges have been laid.