

CTV Regina





A man is in hospital after police say he was shot on Thursday night.

Police were called to the 800 block of King Street around 10:50 p.m. for reports of gun shots. While on the way to that call, police say the officers received a report of a man with a gunshot wound in the 1000 block of Pasqua Street.

The 30-year-old victim was taken to hospital by EMS.

Police say there is no suspect description at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.