Man with ties to Moose Jaw currently at large: police

Zachery Marckoski is currently at large after failing to return to a correctional facility in Regina while on statutory release. Marckoski has a long criminal history and is considered a public safety concern. (Courtesy: Moose Jaw Police Service) Zachery Marckoski is currently at large after failing to return to a correctional facility in Regina while on statutory release. Marckoski has a long criminal history and is considered a public safety concern. (Courtesy: Moose Jaw Police Service)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener