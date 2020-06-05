REGINA -- A man and a woman are facing charges after a reported knife fight on Thursday evening.

Police were called to the 2100 block of Broad St. around 8:15 p.m., after reports that a man had assaulted a woman with a knife.

Officers arrived on scene and found a 60-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman with knife wounds.

Police say after investigation, it was revealed that the woman assaulted the man with a knife. The man then assaulted the woman. The pair was taken to hospital and then arrested and charged by police.

The man, from Toronto, and the woman from Regina, are both facing charges related to carrying concealed weapons and aggravated assault.

Both will make their first court appearance on these charges in Provincial Court on Monday.