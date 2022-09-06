Manhunt for suspect in Sask. mass stabbings enters 3rd day

The hunt for the remaining suspect in a series of stabbing attacks in Saskatchewan entered its third day on Tuesday.

The intensive search for Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30, began early Sunday morning following multiple reports of stabbings on the James Smith Cree Nation — about 200 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon. The attacks left 10 dead and 19 injured.

In an update to news media Monday afternoon, RCMP Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore said forensic investigators have now identified a body found on the First Nation as Damien.

A 77-year-old man was also fatally attacked in the community of Weldon, Sask., roughly 30 kilometres southwest of the First Nation.

Police believe Myles may have been spotted in Regina just before 12 p.m. on Sunday. He was last known to be travelling in a black Nissan Rogue with the Saskatchewan licence plate 119 MPI.

Myles is just over six feet tall, weighing 240 pounds, according to police. Blackmore said police believe he could be injured and may attempt to seek medical attention.

In a video posted on Twitter late Monday evening, Regina Police Chief Evan Bray acknowledged the time that has elapsed since the presumed sighting.

Last planned update for the evening unless there is new info.The search continues for Myles Sanderson.Our investigation will continue thru the night & until he is located or safely taken into custody. Please take the time to watch this quick update. https://t.co/mFUSB1BzOQ — Chief Evan Bray (@evanjbray) September 6, 2022

"That information that put him in our community is now well over a day old and we have not had any new information to determine that that is no longer factual," Bray said.

"So we're continuing to operate under the assumption that he is here until we get information that indicates otherwise."

Bray took the opportunity to address parents who may be concerned about sending their kids to school with Myles still at large.

"There were very violent incidents that happened [Sunday] in northern Saskatchewan. However, since then, no more violence has occurred," Bray said.

"There has been no repeat of that violence in our community and there's no indication of a threat of violence happening in our city."

However, Bray said Myles should still be considered armed and dangerous.

"We ask our community to continue to be very aware of your surroundings and report anything that's unusual or any information," Bray said.

Earlier in the day before Damien's death was confirmed, RCMP charged the two men.

Myles faces three counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of break and enter.

Damien was charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of break and enter.

An interprovincial dangerous persons alert blanketing Saskatchewan, Alberta and Manitoba remained in effect Tuesday morning.