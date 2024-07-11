Masters suggests governments create 'pockets of money' for community projects

Regina’s mayor is suggesting governments create pockets of money for community projects. It comes as numerous organizations launch fundraising campaigns to complete capital projects.

The YWCA is the latest Regina non-profit to launch a fundraising campaign. It needs an additional $4.5 million to complete its new building.

“Our public phase of our campaign has launched. We have a beautiful website, hereforher.ca,” YWCA Regina CEO Melissa Coomber-Bendtsen explained.

The Y is one of several community organizations currently in need of capital funding.

“The Globe Theatre continues to raise money, North Central Family Centre continues to raise money, the Mental Health Association in terms of their building revitalization continue to raise money,” Mayor Sandra Masters told reporters Wednesday.

The city provided land to the YWCA and $5 million in project funding. Other governments also contributed.

Masters is thinking about how best to fund future projects.

“Some of our discussions with other levels of government is having pots of money for non-profit, a library would be a great example from a community benefit perspective,” she explained.

“You know, just continuing to advocate for having those pockets of money available for these really great projects.”

The YWCA has not approached the city for additional help. For that it’s turning to community donors, joining a list of organizations contending with higher than expected construction costs.