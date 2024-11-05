Meet Regina mayoral candidate: Bevann Fox

Bevann Fox has been a resident of Regina for about 30 years and hopes her experience in the community will help her in securing the mayor’s seat.

Fox, who is a member of Pasqua First Nation and is originally from Piapot First Nation, said she’s sought after a chance to run for mayor for years but was not ready to do so in 2020.

Fox previously received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Regina and went back to university to get a master’s degree in administration with a focus on leadership.

“I remember saying in class, like, ‘What are your goals?’ As to why [you’re] going through this course, and I would say, ‘I'm going to run for mayor eventually, someday,’” she explained to CTV News.

“This is something that I've always wanted to do and working towards, but also I needed the experience in the work field as a leader.”

Fox said she has extensive experience as a manager and director of programming, which she believes prepares her for the role of mayor.

“[I have that] sense of wanting to be a leader in a community and helping with the community’s well being and safety,” she said.

As a resident of Regina for over three decades, Fox said she appreciates the vibrancy and cultural diversity of the city.

“To me, it is my home, and I like the community. I like the vibrancy, the culture, Indigenous people, our new Canadians, all th s e shopping places to go to in Regina, coffee shops, the quaint little stores down 13th Avenue. I love it there, it’s just beautiful,” she said.

However, Fox said she does see the need for change in Regina, and is passionate about several issues, including safe water, food insecurity, homelessness, the drug crisis, supporting the small business community, honouring Indigenous history and reconciliation, and revitalizing the economy.

“We're working together for a brighter future. I know it sounds cliche, but it is possible, and that's what my hope is to do, or that's as mayor, that's what I would do, is move toward a better Regina,” she said.

“I will work with the federal and provincial governments to secure more funding for these critical areas, like with clean water, and for the homelessness and the drug situation.”

Fox said while she plans to continue with developments the City of Regina has already invested in, like the library revitalization project, she wants to invest in more measures, including the implementation of more drug detox centres.

“It would be great to have four detox centres in Regina where there’s no long wait list to get into. A person, if they want help, they can go just walk in there and be treated and be accepted in that facility by a team of clinical and holistic [staff],” she said.

Fox said she realizes things can’t change overnight but believes collaboration is the key to begin seeing progress.

“The city's role being involved, of course, from the start, and helping to develop it, being part of the plans, pushing it forward, advocating for that, like right away, advocating for it, having a team, a specialized team, to work with that as well, or even our residents of Regina, because I know they see too,” she said.

Fox has three children and five grandchildren and enjoys family gatherings whenever possible.

Regina’s municipal election will be held on Nov. 13. A full list of candidates as well as profiles and ward descriptions can be found here.