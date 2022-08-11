Memorial walk held for Prince Albert woman found dead last year

A memorial walk for a Prince Albert woman who was found dead last year was held Thursday evening at the Mâmawêyatitân Centre in Regina.

Crystal Castle, who was 28 at the time, was reported missing in August 2021.

Her body was found in a rural area west of St. Louis, Sask. over a week later.

Saskatchewan RCMP treated Castle’s death as a homicide but a suspect was never found.

Around 30 friends and family members were on hand to participate in the walk and family members are hoping the walk will raise awareness in Castle’s case.

“We are just hoping that people who are watching will come forth and give out information,” said Omer Prive, Castle’s step-father. “She was driving a red Dodge Dakota and maybe somebody saw something, any information could be useful.”

At the time of her disappearance, police said she had ties to Regina and Estevan.

Prive added Castle’s death has been hard on the entire family including her 14 siblings.

“She was always caring when it came to her siblings,” said Prive. “Always willing to talk to them and phone them up.”

The family said that they recently got more information regarding the case from Saskatchewan RCMP and hope the information will lead to a suspect.