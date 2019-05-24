

CTV Regina





A crash that left one driver with minor injuries and two cars on the front lawn of a home Friday night is under investigation, according to police.

The two-vehicle collision happened at the corner of Osler St. and 13th Ave. According to police, a car heading westbound on 13 Ave. was hit by another car driving south that failed to stop for a red light. The collision caused the westbound vehicle to roll onto its roof. The man driving the rolled vehicle was taken to hospital for minor injuries.

The driver of the southbound vehicle fled the scene on foot. However, the passenger in that car remained at the scene but did not need medical attention.

The suspect driver was seen heading southbound in the east alley of 2100 block Osler St. He is described as Caucasian, approximately 5-10, with an average build, balding and wearing a hat.

Police have not been able to find the suspect yet. Anyone with information on this incident is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.