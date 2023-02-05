Mischief charges laid after fire extinguisher set off in business: Regina police

Two youths were arrested after allegedly causing mischief in Regina’s downtown early Saturday night.

Police were dispatched to the 2100 block of 11th Avenue at around 8:45 p.m. on Feb. 4.

Two male suspects were seen on security cameras breaking into a business and stealing a fire extinguisher, a Regina Police Service news release read.

The suspects then ran across the street into another business on the 2100 block of 11th Avenue and discharged the fire extinguisher, police explained.

Officers responded quickly, according to the release, and detained both of the suspects without incident.

One of the teens was in possession of a knife, police said.

Both of the youths, who cannot be named due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, are facing charges.

A 14-year-old boy was charged with break and enter, mischief under $5,000 and carrying a concealed weapon.

A 13-year-old boy was also charged with break and enter and mischief under $5,000.

Both of the accused are set to make their first appearances on these charges in Provincial Court on Mar. 8 in Regina.