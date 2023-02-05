Mischief charges laid after fire extinguisher set off in business: Regina police

(File photo) (File photo)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Drake, Michael Buble among early Grammy winners

Two Canadian pop superstars are early winners at this year's Grammy Awards. Toronto rapper Drake picked up best melodic rap performance for his appearance on Future's 'Wait for U' while Vancouver crooner Michael Bublé won best traditional pop vocal album for 'Higher.'

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener