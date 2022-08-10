Missing 12-year-old found safe: Regina police
Regina police have reported that a 12-year-old girl who went missing on Aug. 6 has been found safe.
The 12-year-old girl was the subject of two requests for public assistance on Aug. 7 and on Aug. 9.
RPS previously cited “increasing concern" for the well-being of the missing girl added urgency to the investigation.
The 12-year-old girl's family has been notified, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Doctors call for action as growing number of Canadians dying from common food preservative
Doctors are among those calling for tighter regulation of sodium nitrite as a growing number of Canadians are dying after intentionally ingesting unsafe quantities of the common food preservative in its pure form.
Trump says he took the Fifth in New York civil investigation
Donald Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination as he testified under oath Wednesday in the New York attorney general's long-running civil investigation into his business dealings, the former U.S. president said in a statement.
Some air passengers take claims to court, seeking compensation for delays, missing bags
With some airlines denying compensation for delayed flights or missing baggage, a few Canadian passengers are taking their claims to court.
Donald Trump 'took the Fifth.' What does it actually mean?
Former U.S. President Donald Trump showed up Wednesday for questioning under oath in New York's civil investigation into his business practices. But he quickly made clear he wouldn't be answering.
Video shows man being savagely attacked outside Brampton, Ont. home
A Brampton man is in stable condition after he was viciously attacked in broad daylight in his own driveway by three men, two of whom appear to be wielding an axe and a machete.
Two children at centre of Sask. Amber Alert found safe in South Dakota, suspect arrested
The Meade County Sheriff’s Office in South Dakota said it has arrested the man wanted in connection with an Amber Alert in Saskatchewan.
Watch as a small plane crash-lands on a California freeway; no injuries
The pilot and passenger aboard a single-engine plane survived a dramatic crash-landing on a California freeway, in video captured on a dashcam.
Plastics producers ask court to quash planned federal ban on single-use straws, cups
More than two dozen plastic makers are asking the Federal Court to put an end to Ottawa's plan to ban several single-use plastic items including straws, cutlery and takeout containers.
Draft speech on residential schools edited out blaming Ottawa for abuse: documents
Ottawa was careful to avoid admitting abuses Indigenous children suffered at residential schools happened 'at the hands of the federal government' in remarks prepared for a Liberal cabinet minister after the discovery of unmarked graves last year, documents show.
Saskatoon
-
Two children at centre of Sask. Amber Alert found safe in South Dakota, suspect arrested
The Meade County Sheriff’s Office in South Dakota said it has arrested the man wanted in connection with an Amber Alert in Saskatchewan.
-
Saskatoon woman made checklist while planning abduction, court documents allege
A Saskatoon mother made an apparent 'checklist' while planning to vanish with her son, according to court documents
-
A Saskatoon man stabbed in an apparent random attack at a hospital has died
A man stabbed in an apparent random attack at a Saskatoon hospital has died, according to a close friend.
Winnipeg
-
Police make arrest in connection to River East weekend shooting
Winnipeg police arrested and charged a 34-year-old man in connection to a shooting on Bonner Avenue Sunday morning.
-
Doctors call for action as growing number of Canadians dying from common food preservative
Doctors are among those calling for tighter regulation of sodium nitrite as a growing number of Canadians are dying after intentionally ingesting unsafe quantities of the common food preservative in its pure form.
-
73-year-old injured in St. Clements home invasion: RCMP
A Winnipeg man faces numerous charges after a home invasion Saturday that injured a 73-year-old woman.
Calgary
-
Vehicle in downtown hit-and-run that injured pedestrian found, driver still sought
The pedestrian, a woman in her 20s, was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.
-
Two children at centre of Sask. Amber Alert found safe in South Dakota, suspect arrested
The Meade County Sheriff’s Office in South Dakota said it has arrested the man wanted in connection with an Amber Alert in Saskatchewan.
-
Court appearance put over for man accused in deadly Banff bar dispute
The man accused of killing a 26-year-old Banff man last week is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.
Edmonton
-
Valley Line Southeast LRT delayed again after cracks discovered on piers
The Valley Line Southeast LRT will not open this summer as planned.
-
Indigenous theatre space to be integrated within 2022 Fringe Festival
A teepee was raised at the Fringe Festival grounds on Thursday morning to kick off the Indigenous theatre space, pêhonân.
-
'I just love learning': Some Edmonton students return to the classroom
Students at St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Elementary School returned to class on Wednesday.
Toronto
-
Video shows man being savagely attacked outside Brampton, Ont. home
A Brampton man is in stable condition after he was viciously attacked in broad daylight in his own driveway by three men, two of whom appear to be wielding an axe and a machete.
-
Hundreds of charges laid after Ontario police bust group accused of smuggling guns, fentanyl
A nearly ten-months long investigation by multiple Ontario police services has resulted in more than 400 criminal charges laid on a group of 22 individuals accused of smuggling guns and drugs over the Canadian-U.S. border.
-
These are the new powers Doug Ford wants to give the mayor of Toronto
Here's a rundown of some of the changes Doug Ford's government is proposing for the mayor’s office.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa woman missing for 42 years had been living outside Canada before her death
The disappearance of an Ottawa woman has been solved more than 40 years after she went missing. While she has since passed away, it's been revealed she's been living outside the country for decades.
-
These are the most stolen vehicles in Ottawa so far in 2022
Ottawa police say 493 vehicle thefts have been reported so far in 2022, with the Honda CRV the most popular target for thieves.
-
Toronto and Ottawa mayors could draft budget, hire and fire department heads under new legislation
The mayors of Toronto and Ottawa will be granted sweeping new powers which will give them sole responsibility for preparing the municipal budget for council approval as well the ability to hire and fire department heads as they see fit and veto some decisions made by councillors.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver-area renters: Here's where it's cheapest, and where you'd pay the most
It's no surprise to renters and would-be renters that it costs a lot to live in the Vancouver area, but a recent report suggests there are some spots where tenants pay a bit less.
-
Some evacuation orders lifted near Keremeos, B.C., wildfire
Evacuation orders were lifted for about 50 properties near a wildfire in Keremeos, B.C., as crews expect to see subdued conditions over the coming days.
-
Driver caught doing more than twice the speed limit near park ticketed, has car impounded
A driver who was caught doing more than twice the speed limit near a Burnaby park had his vehicle impounded and is facing hundreds of dollars in fines.
Montreal
-
Religious minorities feel less safe, welcome in Quebec since Bill 21 was adopted: survey
A new study shows that religious minorities in Quebec, particularly women, feel less safe and less welcome in the social fabric of society since the adoption of the province's secularism law, commonly known as Bill 21.
-
Remains of priest removed from Kahnawake church grounds
The remains of a priest who allegedly sexually abused Indigenous children in Quebec was exhumed Wednesday morning. Jesuit priest Father Leon Lajoie was buried on the grounds of the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Kahnawake in 1999.
-
Montreal public health investigating 3 cases of Legionnaire's disease
Montreal public health officials are investigating three cases of Legionnaire's disease, including one death.
Vancouver Island
-
Nanaimo man pleads guilty to Brentwood Bay murder
A Nanaimo, B.C., man has pleaded guilty to killing a young woman in Brentwood Bay, B.C., two years ago.
-
CRD spends nearly $1M on Mill Hill Regional Park expansion
The Capital Regional District is adding nearly 10 hectares of land to the Mill Hill Regional Park, after it bought the land from the Town of View Royal for more than $900,000.
-
Nanaimo man wins 'unbelievable' $1M lottery prize
A Nanaimo, B.C., man is now a millionaire after winning a recent $1-million lottery prize.
Atlantic
-
Essential Newfoundland highway to stay open as out-of-control wildfires grow
Two out-of-control wildfires in central Newfoundland covered more than 200 square kilometres on Wednesday morning, and Environment Canada warned the flames could cover much of the island in smoke.
-
Former CEO of IWK Health Centre sentenced to 5 months in jail for fraud
The former CEO of the IWK Health Centre has been sentenced to five months in jail for using public money to pay for more than $45,000 worth of personal expenses.
-
N.S. boosts cash reward for information in boy's shooting death to $250,000
Nova Scotia’s unsolved crimes program is offering its largest reward ever for information in the case of a little boy shot and killed in Dartmouth in December.
Northern Ontario
-
Human rights tribunal dismisses northern Ont. man's complaint about pronoun use
In what appears to be a less-than-serious complaint, the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario has dismissed a complaint levied against the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit related to pronoun use.
-
Timmins police charge young person with assault
A 12-year-old in Timmins has been charged with assault following an incident Tuesday evening at a Park Avenue schoolyard.
-
Video shows man being savagely attacked outside Brampton, Ont. home
A Brampton man is in stable condition after he was viciously attacked in broad daylight in his own driveway by three men, two of whom appear to be wielding an axe and a machete.
Kitchener
-
Surgeries cancelled at Cambridge Memorial Hospital as staffing issues mount
Cambridge Memorial Hospital (CMH) has cancelled several surgeries over the last two days as staffing pressures combined with bed capacity limits put pressure on the overloaded system.
-
Deputy Prime Minister hosts tech sector roundtable in Kitchener
Canada’s Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is in Kitchener today to discuss the challenges and opportunities the Canadian technology sector is currently facing.
-
Multi-day Go train cancellations announced for Kitchener line
A multi-day cancellation of GO trains is in effect from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, according to an update from Metrolinx.