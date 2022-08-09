Missing swimmer found dead in Last Mountain Lake: RCMP

The body of a 71-year-old Regina man who went missing while swimming at Pelican Pointe on Last Mountain Lake, Sask. has been recovered, according to a release from RCMP.

Police received a report of a swimmer in distress Monday afternoon.

The man then disappeared and a search for him commenced.

RCMP said his body was recovered near where he was last seen.

The man’s family has been notified.

RCMP did not release his name.