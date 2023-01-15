Mixed reactions follow metal detector installation on Regina's warming bus

Security has been tightened on Regina’s warming bus. Metal detectors screening passengers has been met with some concern from community groups in the Queen City.

The City of Regina elaborated on its recently added security checks in a written statement, explaining that the additions are for the safety of everyone involved.

“Screening for weapons helps to ensure a safer bus environment for everyone and allows support workers on the bus to provide services more confidently,” the city explained.

Those who need the bus appeared to be co-operating with the new rules.

“Just a nice place to warm up is good enough. There’s a lot of resources in the city,” Quintan Brittian, a passenger of the bus, told CTV News before boarding.

The warming bus has been providing emergency shelter to Regina’s houseless since November of 2022.

The mobile shelter parks in front of the Heritage Community Association office on the 1600 block of 11th Ave.

Wendy Miller, the executive director of the Heritage Community Association, expressed some concerns over the city’s new measures.

“I can’t imagine getting in a bus and being searched,” she said.

“I think it would be a little bit potentially traumatic for some people to begin with and then if we are potentially violating rights within their culture and beliefs then that might be an issue.”

The addition of metal detectors are not the only new change around the city’s warming bus program.

Volunteers were barred from serving food to passengers. According to the city, the decision was due to health and safety concerns.

The City of Regina has said donations should be sent to the Awasis Indoor Warming Shelter, which is funded by the federal government.

In the midst of the changes, some people in Regina with nowhere to live, think the city could be more helpful to those experiencing houselessness.

“What about some actual help, some soup or something out here? Some coffee? I don’t know, maybe open up one of the shelters again?” Paige Walter, who is searching for housing in Regina, asked.

Prior to the new measures, some social agencies felt that the warming bus was becoming a party bus that included some who had a place to live but were looking for food and a spot to meet.

Now it will act strictly as a place to warm up until adequate housing can be found in the community.