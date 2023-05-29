MLAs for Yorkton, Kindersley not seeking re-election in 2024, Sask. Party says

Greg Ottenbreit and Ken Francis will not be seeking re-election in 2024. Greg Ottenbreit and Ken Francis will not be seeking re-election in 2024.

