Moe calls on federal government to intervene in B.C. port strike

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is calling on the federal government to intervene and end the current labour impasse affecting ports in B.C.

Sharing a letter from Saskatchewan’s ministers of highways, energy and resources, agriculture, as well as trade and export development, addressed to several federal ministries – Moe highlighted the need for a quick resolution of the labour dispute.

“Canada and Saskatchewan’s success in oversees markets relies on our exporters delivering quality products on time,” the letter read. “A labour dispute could cause delays, allowing global competitors to gain an advantage.”

On Nov. 4, the B.C. Maritime Employers Association locked out about 700 foremen from ILWU Local 514.

The association’s move came in response to a strike notice from the union.

Federal mediators are on site to assist both parties in reaching an agreement. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has given no indication if the federal government will act to end the dispute.

“We are thankful the federal government did the right thing when many of these same economic powerhouse industries were threatened with a rail disruption, and we’d ask them to do the same today,” Moe said in his message to X.

The lockout is just the latest disruption of trade in the region. In 2023, work stopped for 13 days at 30 terminals in B.C.

The Greater Vancouver Board of Trade estimated the stoppage disrupted $10.7 billion worth of trade.

The letter went on to call for decisive action to be taken – given the cost to producers and Saskatchewan businesses.

"This work stoppage comes on the heels of the rail shutdown in August, and most producers have limited storage capacity to mitigate the impact of a second disruption," it read.

"We urge the federal government to encourage the resolution of port labour disputes and implement measures to prevent work stoppages while a new collective agreement between the ILWU 514 and BCEMA is being negotiated."

-With files from CTV Vancouver’s Ben Miljure