REGINA -- The Prairie South School Division is moving all schools in Moose Jaw and Caronport Elementary School to remote learning on Monday due to increasing variant of concern cases in the area.

"We have done a really good job of ensuring that COVID transmission at school doesn’t happen," Director of Education Tony Baldwin said in a release. "Unfortunately, we have a very challenging situation in some of our communities that is impacting our ability to continue with face-to-face learning."

Moose Jaw and area has seen a rise in variant cases this week with 63 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant detected through screening and another 31 found in sequencing in the South Central zone. This is the second most in the province behind Regina.

"We have had as many cases in the last two days in Moose Jaw and Caronport as we had in the entire school division the month before," Board Chair Robert Bachmann said in a release.

The Holy Trinity Catholic School Division will also be moving to remote learning from Tuesday to Thursday next week ahead of the Easter Break.

"While our schools have been fortunate to have no reported cases of transmission in recent weeks, the rapid increase in COVID cases in the community is cause for great concern," Director of Education Sean Chase said in a release.

"Teachers will review all the procedures for remote learning with their classrooms [Friday] to ensure the students are prepared to make a smooth transition next week."

