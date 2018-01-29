

CTV Regina





A 69-year-old Moose Jaw man is facing charges of sexual exploitation.

Police say the investigation started two weeks ago after a complaint of sexual exploitation. The man has also been charged with communication for the purpose of obtaining sexual services with someone under 18.

Dennis Albert Widenmaier has been charged and released on the condition of no contact with the victim, or any girls under the age of 18.

Widenmaier is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Feb. 26.