Moose Jaw man taken to hospital following house fire

A Moose Jaw man was taken to hospital following a house fire on Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to a house fire on the 1000 block of Willow Avenue around 1:08 p.m., according to a release from the Moose Jaw Police Service.

A 23-year-old man made it out of the home and was treated for minor smoke inhalation. He was taken to the hospital to EMS.

Police said about $270,000 worth of damage was caused to the home. The house beside it also suffered severe fire damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but is not determined to be suspicious.

Police said the Canadian Red Cross is providing support for the families affected by the fire.