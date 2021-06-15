Advertisement
Moose Jaw mayor seeks federal Conservative nomination
Published Tuesday, June 15, 2021 2:58PM CST
Moose Jaw Mayor Fraser Tolmie announced he will seek the nomination for the Conservative Part of Canada in the riding of Moose Jaw—Lake Centre—Lanigan. (Colton Wiens / CTV News)
MOOSE JAW -- The mayor of Moose Jaw announced he hopes to run for the federal conservatives in the riding of Moose Jaw—Lake Centre—Lanigan.
Mayor Fraser Tolmie announced he will seek the nomination for the Conservative Party of Canada. Tolmie said he will continue serving as mayor, but will step down if he wins the nomination.
More to come...