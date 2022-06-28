Moose Jaw Paratransit customer dies in incident involving bus

A paratransit customer in Moose Jaw has died following an incident involving a paratransit bus.

The customer passed away around 12: 20 p.m. on Monday, according to a release from the City of Moose Jaw.

The Paratransit bus involved in the incident has been removed from operation while an investigation takes place.

“The City of Moose Jaw sends our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of our customer,” city manager Jim Puffalt said in a release. “This is a difficult time for all involved, and the City awaits the results of the investigation.”

More information will be added once it becomes available…