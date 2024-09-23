Moose Jaw police find body in vehicle following fire

Moose Jaw police say an investigation is underway after a body was found in a burning vehicle Sunday night.

Emergency crews were called to a vehicle fire on the 700 block of Ominica Street East around 8:30 p.m., a news release said.

The body was discovered by police. EMS pronounced the person dead on the scene.

“At this time, the cause of death and the fire are unknown and remain under investigation by the Moose Jaw Police Service and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service,” the release said.

The deceased person’s family has been notified, police said.

Moose Jaw police said no other details will be released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Moose Jaw Police Service or Crime Stoppers.