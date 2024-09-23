Moose Jaw standoff sees response from police negotiation team

A weapons call in east Moose Jaw saw officers remain on scene for hours as police negotiated with an apparent armed suspect.

Members of the Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) responded to a home on the 400 block of Manitoba Street East at around 4:10 p.m. on Sunday.

An individual had called police, claiming someone was brandishing a gun inside the home.

According to a news release from MJPS, several officers surrounded the property. Soon after, two people exited the home unharmed.

MJPS’s Crisis Negotiation Team was on scene and assisted in the situation.

Several hours after MJPS’s arrival, two additional people left the home without incident and were taken into police custody.

The incident is currently under investigation, according to MJPS.

Additional details will be released once they are available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MJPS or Crime Stoppers.