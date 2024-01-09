REGINA
Regina

    • Moose Jaw police search for Christmas break-in bandit after business loses $12,000

    Police in Moose Jaw are searching for the suspect in a holiday break-in at a local business.

    Sometime between Dec. 25 and Dec. 26, 2023, an individual entered a local business on the 1600 block of Lakeview Road multiple times, according to a release from the Moose Jaw Police Service.

    The suspect allegedly stole several liquor bottles along with around $12,000 in Canadian currency.

    Video surveillance at the business showed the suspect wearing light-coloured pants, a light coloured toque, black glasses, a darker-coloured backpack, gloves and a light coloured jacket during the incident.

    At this point, Moose Jaw police have been unable to identify the suspect and the investigation is considered ongoing.

    Police are asking the public to report any information that could aid the investigation to MJPS or Crime Stoppers.

