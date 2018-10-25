

The Friendly City will host the country’s best female curlers in 2020.

The Scotties Tournament of Hearts will return to Moose Jaw Feb. 14-23, 2020.

Moose Jaw hosted the 2015 Canadian Women’s Curling Championship.

“Curling and Saskatchewan go hand in hand, and we saw first-hand in 2015 how Moose Jaw supports the Scotties Tournament of Hearts, so I know this was an easy decision for Curling Canada’s events team,” said Maureen Miller, Chair of Curling Canada’s Board of Governors, in a written release. “Mosaic Place is a superb facility, and there is a dedicated group of volunteers and fans in Moose Jaw who will make the 2020 Scotties Tournament of Hearts and overwhelming success.”

The event will be held at Mosaic Place in Moose Jaw.