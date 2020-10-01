REGINA -- The Moose Jaw Warriors Hockey Club has announced it will launch a formal review of its logo.

The logo, red in colour, features a person wearing an Indigenous headdress.

“The hockey club will engage with our stakeholders and community partners as part of this review process,” the Warriors said in a statement.

Many sports teams have been looking to change names and logos that are considered racist towards Indigenous peoples.

Washington’s NFL team is getting rid of their logo and moniker, and Edmonton’s CFL team is also changing its name.