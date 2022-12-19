'More consistency': Terriers look forward to second half of SJHL season after rollercoaster start

The Yorkton Terriers have gone through an up and down first half of the regular season. (Brady Lang / CTV News) The Yorkton Terriers have gone through an up and down first half of the regular season. (Brady Lang / CTV News)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Jan. 6 committee refers Trump for possible prosecution

The House Jan. 6 committee urged the Justice Department on Monday to bring criminal charges against Donald Trump for the violent 2021 Capitol insurrection, calling for accountability for the former president and 'a time of reflection and reckoning.'

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener