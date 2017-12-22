

CTV Regina





Several communities in southern Saskatchewan will not have a local newspaper in 2018.

The Oxbow-Carnduff Herald Gazette printed their last edition on Friday and the paper's office is slated to close at the end of this month.

The Waterfront Regional Star that covers Lumsden and White City is also closing.

Both papers are owned by Star News. The Alberta-based company bought 13 Saskatchewan newspapers in 2015 and 2016.

The owner of the company announced earlier this year that he would be leaving the Saskatchewan market and putting all the papers up for sale. Those that weren't sold would be shut down.

The Moose Jaw Times Herald was the first casualty, closing its doors earlier this month after more than 100 years.

The Prince Albert Daily Herald was also slated to close until its employees stepped in to buy out the paper.