BBQ Chicken Kebabs

Thread whatever vegetables you like onto skewers, together with lemony pieces of chicken to make a terrific patio supper. Serve with crusty bread or rice.

Serves 4

1 lb (450 g) boneless skinless chicken breasts

1 onion, chopped

4-6 cloves garlic, sliced or chopped

1/3 cup olive oil

¼ cup lemon juice

¼ cup lime juice

1 jalapeno, sliced thickly

Handful of any fresh herbs you like (parsley, cilantro, basil, rosemary, sage, oregano etc)

1 pint baby tomatoes

1-2 red and yellow peppers, cut into large pieces

1 small red onion, cut into large pieces

1 zucchini, cut into thick rings

1 lemon, sliced

1 lime, slices

In a bowl combine the chopped onion, garlic, olive oil, lemon and lime juice, jalapeno and herbs. Add the chicken and toss to coat the meat well. Cover and refrigerate all day or overnight.

Preheat BBQ. Meanwhile, thread the chicken onto skewers together with the vegetables. Feel free to add some of the jalapeno slices too. If using wooden skewers, soak them in water for several hours before using.

Place the kebabs onto the grill grates. Brush with the marinade and grill over medium-high heat until cooked through, turning frequently to prevent burning. Discard any unused marinade. Serve hot.