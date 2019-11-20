

The Wheatland Cafe





Awesome any time of the year.

Makes about 3 dozen cookies

½ cup soft butter

½ cup oil

1 cup brown sugar

½ cup granulated sugar

2 eggs

2 tsp vanilla extract

2 cups flour

1 cup quick (not instant) oats

1 tsp soda

½ cup sifted unsweetened cocoa powder

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 cup chopped walnuts

Preheat oven to 365°F. Line baking sheets with parchment paper.

In a large bowl on medium speed, cream together the butter and the oil for 5 minutes. Mixture will look a bit curdled. Add the brown sugar and granulated sugar and cream well. Add the eggs, one at a time, then the vanilla.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, oats, soda, and cocoa powder. Add all to the egg mixture and mix well. Add the chocolate chips and walnuts and mix in.

Drop by tablespoonfuls on the baking sheets and bake for 11 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool on the baking sheets for 5 minutes before removing to a cooling rack.