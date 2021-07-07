Almonds are a terrific compliment to this delicious pesto, made with summer garlic scapes, as they are milder in flavour than traditional pine nuts. It may seem like a lot of garlic scapes, but they have a milder flavour than a clove of garlic. Use this pesto for a myriad of uses – including as a sauce for pasta, in salad dressings, as sandwich spread, on fish and chicken, even in bread….and the list goes on!

10 garlic scapes or more

1 handful fresh basil leaves

¼ cup toasted sliced almonds

1/3 cup grated parmesan cheese

1 tbsp fresh lemon juice

Several good pinches of salt

About ½ cup or more good quality olive oil

Trim the garlic scapes of any leaves. Leave the bud on, if you wish. Chop roughly. Add to a blender jar. Then add the remaining ingredients. Pulse until coarsely chopped. Taste and add more salt and lemon juice, if necessary. Add additional olive oil to reach the desired consistency.