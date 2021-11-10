Grilled Cheese and Veg Panini
This terrific ooey gooey sandwich might just change your life!
Makes 6 sandwiches
- 1 loaf multigrain bread (12 slices)
- 6 slices provolone cheese
- 36 slices thinly sliced pizza salami, optional
- Fresh spinach leaves
- 1 medium to large zucchini
Herbed Goat Cheese Spread
- 150 g soft goat cheese
- ¼ tsp thyme
- ¼ tsp oregano
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- ¼ tsp pepper
- 1 tbsp lemon juice
- Balsamic tomatoes
- 284 g package cherry tomatoes
- ½ tsp oregano
- 1 tbsp EACH olive oil and balsamic vinegar
- Salt and pepper
Grilled Zucchini Strips
- 1 medium-large zucchini, cut into thin strips
- Olive oil
- Your favourite BBQ spice, such as Be a Kitchen Hero Rusty Sled (www.beakitchenhero.com)
Goat cheese spread: mash together all the ingredients goat cheese through to lemon juice. Set aside.
Balsamic Tomatoes: slice the tomatoes and transfer to a small bowl. Add the remaining ingredients and stir.
Grilled Zucchini: Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a cookie sheet with aluminium foil. Grease the foil. Cut the zucchini into 1/8” strips and lay them on the cookie sheet. Drizzle both sides with olive oil and sprinkle both sides with the BBQ spice. Bake for about 15 minutes, turning the zucchini half way through.
Preheat a panini grill, or a skillet.
Spread one side of the bread with the goat cheese spread. Top with the balsamic tomatoes, zucchini strips, 6 slices salami (if using), 1 slice of provolone cheese and then a handful of spinach leaves. Top with a slice of bread. Set in the panini grill and cook about 3 minutes, or place in a preheated dry skillet and cook several minutes, turn over, press the top down and grill until the cheese has melted.
