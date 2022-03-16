Irish Coffee and Bailey’s Irish Coffee

Here’s a classic that never seems to go out of fashion. Perfect for St. Patrick’s Day and after a beautiful meal.

Serves 1

33- 35% cream

1 – 1 ½ oz whisky

2 tsp brown sugar

4-5 oz strong coffee

Brew some coffee. With a mixer, beat about 1 cup unsweetened cream until starting to thicken. Mixture will be thick but will not hold any peaks. Set aside. You will have more cream than required. Use the extra cream for additional mugs of Irish coffee.

Into a footed Irish whisky cup or glass, add the whisky and then the brown sugar. Stir to begin to dissolve the sugar. Add the coffee to about ½ inch from the rim of the cup. Stir to completely dissolve the sugar.

Heat the back of a metal teaspoon with hot water and then dry it. Very slowly pour the thickened cream over the back of the spoon so it slides across the top of the coffee. This will allow the cream to float on the top of the coffee. Fill to the edge of the mug with the cream. Serve immediately.

Bailey’s Irish Coffee

Follow the instructions above, substituting Bailey’s Irish Cream for the whisky and omitting the brown sugar.