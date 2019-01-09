

A sheet pan meal – all in one. This recipe is a guideline, adjust the amount depending on how many you’re serving.

Serves 1 with leftover, or 2 people

2 boneless skinless chicken breasts

¼ cup lemon juice

¼ cup olive oil

1 large clove garlic, chopped finely

1 tsp dried oregano

1-2 sweet potatoes, cut into chunks

10 brussels sprouts, halved lengthwise through the stem

Handful cherry tomatoes, left whole

Handful Kalamata olives with the pits

1 jalapeno pepper, halved lengthwise, optional

Olive oil

Salt and pepper, to taste

4 slices of fresh lemon

A few hours before cooking, or the night before. Place the chicken breasts in a bowl or in a plastic ziplock bag. Whisk together the lemon juice, olive oil, garlic and oregano in a small bowl. Pour over the chicken and toss well. Cover or seal and refrigerate.

When ready to cook, preheat oven to 400°F. Line a rimmed cookie sheet with parchment paper. Place the chicken breasts on the cookie sheet. Season with some salt and pepper and lay 2 lemon slices on top of each chicken breast.

Toss the sweet potato chunks, brussels sprouts, tomatoes, olives and jalapeno pepper in a generous amount of olive oil. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Toss to coat. Spread the vegetables on the cookie sheet being careful not to cover the chicken breasts.

Roast, uncovered, for about 30-40 minutes. The chicken breasts are cooked with the juices run clear when pierced with a sharp knife. Serve immediately.