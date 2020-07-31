A really delicious burger made extra fun with the addition of crispy tortilla chips. Don’t omit them….they really do put this burger over the top!

Makes 4 burgers

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

Red Guitar Mexican Seasoning, or your favourite Mexican seasoning, or chili powder

MARINADE

¼ cup tequila

¼ cup olive oil

¼ cup lime juice

2 cloves garlic, sliced

6 slices, or more, fresh jalapeno

CILANTRO MAYO

1/3 cup mayonnaise

1/3 cup plain yogurt

1 tbsp Be a Kitchen Hero Red Guitar Mexican Seasoning, or your favourite Mexican seasoning, or chili powder

1 tbsp lime juice

2 tbsp finely chopped cilantro

1 tsp finely chopped fresh jalapeno pepper

GUACAMOLE

2 ripe avocadoes

2 tbsp chopped red onion, or more to taste

2 tbsp lime juice, to taste

2 tbsp finely chopped fresh cilantro

Salt, to taste

QUICK PICKLED TOMATOES

8 slices tomatoes

4 slices red onion

Salt, to taste

Splash of red wine vinegar

Tortilla chips

Pureed green chilis or slices of pickled jalapeno

4 slices Monterey Jack cheese

4 buns

Cut the chicken breasts in half horizontally to create two equal-sized thin chicken breasts. Whisk together the marinade ingredients. Place the chicken in the marinade. Cover, and refrigerate all day.

Preheat BBQ to high. Meanwhile, whisk together the cilantro-mayo ingredients. Cover and refrigerate (can be made ahead). In another bowl, mash the avocados and add the onion, lime juice and cilantro. Taste and add salt. Set aside. Can be made up to 1 hour ahead.

Lay the tomatoes and onions on a plate. Sprinkle the tomatoes with salt. Sprinkle a little vinegar over the tomatoes and the onions.

Remove the chicken breasts from the marinade and lay on a plate. Sprinkle with the Red Guitar Mexican seasoning on both sides. Grill over direct high heat until cooked through, about 2-3 minutes or so per side. The breasts are thin, so they will cook quickly.

Toast the buns.

To assemble, spread a thick layer of guacamole on the bottom bun. Top with one chicken breast. Top with a slice of onion and 2 slices of tomato, followed by the Monterey Jack cheese slice. If you like lots of heat, add some pureed chilis or pickled jalapeno. Top with a small heap of crispy tortilla chips. Spread the top bun with the cilantro mayo and top the burger. You may want to place a decorative skewer through the bun to hold it together. Serve immediately.