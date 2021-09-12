A delightful tart – packed with any mushroom variety you desire and a healthy helping of vegetables – is a perfect lunch or light supper.

Makes 10” galette

2 cups sliced mushrooms, any variety or combination

1 tbsp butter

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tsp dried thyme

¼ cup chopped sun-dried tomatoes packed in oil and herbs

4 stalks asparagus, trimmed of the tough ends

1 red pepper

2 tomatoes, thinly sliced

1 single crust recipe

1 ½ packages Boursin cheese, such as shallot and chive

1 tbsp milk or water

1 beaten egg

Sprigs of fresh thyme, to garnish

Chopped fresh tomato, for garnish

In a medium skillet, saute the mushrooms until nearly all the water has been absorbed. Add the minced garlic and thyme and season with salt and pepper. Continue to cook until all the water has been absorbed but the mushrooms are still moist. Set aside to cool.

Set oven to broil mode. Lay the asparagus on a cookie sheet, drizzle with oil and season with salt. Broil until brown and tender crisp. Set aside to cool. Cut each spear on the diagonal into 1” long pieces.

While the oven is on broil mode, place the red pepper on a cookie sheet and broil until the skin has turned black. Set aside until cool enough to handle. Peel off the skin and remove the seeds. Cut the pepper into ¼” strips.

Set oven to 425°F.

Roll out the pastry to 15” round. Transfer the pastry to a parchment lined pizza pan.

In a medium bowl, using a fork mash 1 package of Boursin cheese with 1 tbsp milk until smooth. Spread in the centre of the pastry with the cheese to within 2 ½” to 3” of the edge, leaving a large rim of untouched pastry.

Top the Boursin cheese with a single layer of sliced tomatoes. Top with ½ the chopped sun-dried tomatoes, ½ the mushrooms, half the asparagus and ½ the red pepper. Repeat.

Cut the second package of Boursin in half. Refrigerate the other half for another use. Place mounds of the cheese all over the top of the galette. Fold over the sides of the pastry leaving the centre open. Brush the edges of the pastry with the beaten egg. Bake for 15 minutes. Reduce heat to 350°F and bake another 35 minutes. If the centre starts to brown too much, lay a piece of aluminum foil over the top to shield the top of the pie.

Remove and let cool 10-20 minutes. Garnish with fresh herbs and chopped tomato. Cut into wedges. Delicious with a side salad.