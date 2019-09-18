Noodles with Sesame Peanut Sauce
The Wheatland Cafe
Published Wednesday, September 18, 2019 3:07PM CST
The sauce is equally delicious served with spiralized zucchini noodles.
Serves 4
1 cup regular smooth peanut butter, such as Kraft
2 tbsp sesame oil
2 tbsp olive oil
½ cup light soya sauce
¼ cup rice wine vinegar
1 tsp chili flakes, or ¼ tsp cayenne pepper
1 tsp ground ginger
2 tsp Thai fish sauce
1 tbsp Thai curry paste
4 tbsp maple syrup
2 cloves garlic, minced
400 g spaghetti noodles, cooked al dente
Place all the ingredients in a blender. Process until smooth, adding about ¼ cup water, if required. Toss with the cooked noodles. Garnish with cooked or raw vegetables. Add in some pieces of meat if desired.