

The Wheatland Cafe





The sauce is equally delicious served with spiralized zucchini noodles.

Serves 4

1 cup regular smooth peanut butter, such as Kraft

2 tbsp sesame oil

2 tbsp olive oil

½ cup light soya sauce

¼ cup rice wine vinegar

1 tsp chili flakes, or ¼ tsp cayenne pepper

1 tsp ground ginger

2 tsp Thai fish sauce

1 tbsp Thai curry paste

4 tbsp maple syrup

2 cloves garlic, minced

400 g spaghetti noodles, cooked al dente

Place all the ingredients in a blender. Process until smooth, adding about ¼ cup water, if required. Toss with the cooked noodles. Garnish with cooked or raw vegetables. Add in some pieces of meat if desired.