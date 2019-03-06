

CTV Regina





These chocolaty cookies have the barest hint of peanut butter and orange. Depending on the cooking time you can make them soft and chewy, or crispy.

Makes 3 dozen

2 cups flour

1 tsp baking soda

¼ cup cocoa powder, sifted

½ tsp salt

1 cup soft butter

½ cup peanut butter, such as Kraft sweetened smooth peanut butter

½ cup granulated sugar

1 cup brown sugar

2 eggs

Finely grated rind of 1 orange

1 ½ cups old-fashioned large flake rolled oats

½ cup chopped walnuts

1-300 g package semi-sweet mini chocolate chips

Preheat oven to 375°F. Line cookies sheets with parchment paper.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, soda, cocoa and salt. Set aside.

In a mixer bowl, cream together the butter, peanut butter, granulated sugar and brown sugar. Beat for several minutes, scraping down the sides of the bowl several times.

Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add the grated orange rind and mix. Scrape the bowl and beat for another 5-10 seconds.

Add the flour mixture all at once and mix until fully incorporated. Remove the paddle and bowl from the mixer.

Add the oats, walnuts and chocolate chips all at once. Using a wooden spoon, stir until fully incorporated.

Using two large tablespoons, drop mounds about the size of a golf ball on the prepared cookies sheets, spacing each mound about 2” apart. Bake about 13 minutes, cookies will still be soft and appear undercooked. Remove from oven and let the cookies rest on the cookie sheets for 10 minutes before removing them to a cooling rack.