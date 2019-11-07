

This terrific compote with its emphasis on the gorgeous flavour of the pear, is delicious served with strong cheese, but also excellent used as a filling for a lovely galette. If you want the mixture to be spicier, add about 1/8 tsp or more cinnamon to the recipe.

2 cups peeled, cored and chopped Bartlett pears (1/4” dice)

1 cup peeled, cored and chopped apple (1/4” dice)

4 tbsp honey

2 tbsp brown sugar

1 cinnamon stick

1 tbsp brandy or calvados

1 tbsp chopped candied ginger

½ tsp vanilla

Place all ingredients in a saucepan. Simmer until thickened and pears are cooked but still holding their shape, about 30 minutes. Be careful not to stir the mixture too often or the fruit will break and become mushy.

Serve with assorted cheeses, sliced apple, and a scattering of walnuts.

To make a galette, roll a single crust pastry into a circle about 10” in diameter. Transfer pastry to a parchment lined cookie sheet (very important to do this before you add the filling). Place the cooked compote in the centre of the circle, leaving about 2” border of pastry around the outside. Fold over the pastry, leaving the centre open. Brush with beaten egg and sprinkle the pastry edges with sugar. Bake at 425°F for 15 minutes, reduce heat to 350°F and bake another 15-20 minutes.