You’ll absolutely love the flavour and juiciness of this steak. This method works because of the low-and-slow cooking to start. The meat won’t lose any of its juices. Searing is done at the end of the cooking to add a delicious flavourful crust. This method is also excellent done with a roast, such as a prime rib, beef tri tip or many other thick cuts of beef.

Serves 4

4 steaks, at least 1-2” thick

Oil, for rubbing on the steak

Seasoning such as salt and pepper, or a great steak spice such as Burnt Canoe

Smoker:

Preheat smoker and set temperature to 210°F. Remove steak from the fridge just before cooking so the steak is still cold. Rub all over with a small amount of oil and sprinkle liberally with salt and pepper, or steak spice. At this point you can refrigerate the steak, uncovered, for up to 24 hours.

Place the cold steak on the smoker grill, insert a meat probe set to 110-115°F, close the lid and smoke about 30 minutes, or until the internal temperature reaches 110-115°F.

Remove the steaks to a platter and let rest. Increase the heat to 550°F or as high as your smoker with go. If you’re smoker doesn’t go very high, stoke up the BBQ to high heat.

Place the steak over direct high heat for 1 minute per side. Remove from heat. Slice and serve.

BBQ:

Use the same method above except set the steaks over indirect low heat. They will be done quicker than on the BBQ. Move them to direct heat to sear as above.

Oven: Use the same method as above except cook the steak low and slow in a 200°F – 250*F oven. Sear the steaks in a hot skillet.