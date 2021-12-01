A fun cookie to make and even more fun to eat! Feel free to change up the filling ingredients according to your taste. Nutella is a fun option, as is experimenting with different jams and nuts.

Makes 48 cookies

1 cup butter, room temperature

1-250 g package full fat cream cheese, room temperature

½ tsp salt

2 ½ cups all-purpose flour

Filling

Approx. 8 heaping tbsp apricot jam

4 tbsp granulated sugar

Approx. 8 tsp or more, ground cinnamon

12 tbsp dried currants, or a mix of small dried fruit including saskatoon berries

12 tbsp chopped nuts such as pecans or walnuts

Glaze

1 egg, beaten with a fork

1 tsp water

Granulated sugar, for dipping

With an electric mixer, beat the butter and cream cheese well. Beat in salt and then gradually add in the flour. This can also be done in a food processor and mixed until the dough comes together into a ball.

Divide the dough into 4 equal balls. Flatten each into a disc. Wrap each piece in plastic wrap and refrigerate for about 1-2 hours. Let rest at room temperature until you can roll the dough without exerting too much pressure on the rolling pin.

Preheat oven to 350°F. On a very lightly floured board, roll one disc into an 11” circle. Spread with 2 heaping tbsp jam, then 1 tbsp sugar, about 2 tsp cinnamon, 3 tbsp dried currants/saskatoons, and 3 tbsp nuts. With the long edge of your rolling pin, gently press the nuts and currants into the filling. Using a pizza cutter, cut into 12 wedges. Roll up each wedge from the wide end to make a small crescent. Place each cookie onto parchment paper lined cookie sheets (the parchment is very important as the jam will ooze out and caramelize). Brush the top of each cookie with the egg and then the top into the granulated sugar.

Bake for 22 minutes until golden. Let cool 5 minutes and then immediately transfer to a wire rack to cool.

Scrape the work surface clean and wipe off any utensils that have jam and nuts on them before proceeding with the next disc of dough.