A rich, dark and chocolatey brownie with a gloriously chewy texture and a hint of crunch from a scattering of Maldon sea salt.

Makes one 8” x 8” pan

1/3 cup melted butter

1 cup granulated sugar

1 tbsp vanilla

4 eggs

1 cup sifted cocoa powder

¼ cup ground almonds or almond flour

¼ tsp baking soda

3/4 cup salted caramel baking chips, such as Chipits brand

Maldon salt, for sprinkling

Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease an 8” x 8” or equivalent baking pan. Line with parchment paper and grease.

In a large bowl add the melted butter, sugar and vanilla. By hand or with a mixer on medium-low, whisk together until combined. Add one egg at a time, whisking well after each addition. Sift in the cocoa and baking soda. Add the ground almonds. With a spatula, slowly stir in the dry ingredients. Then stir in the sea salt caramel chips.

Transfer to the prepared pan and bake for 30-35 minutes, until a toothpick inserted into the centre, comes out with some chocolate crumbs. If it comes out clean the brownies have been overbaked.