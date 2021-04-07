Salted Caramel Brownies
Share:
A rich, dark and chocolatey brownie with a gloriously chewy texture and a hint of crunch from a scattering of Maldon sea salt.
Makes one 8” x 8” pan
- 1/3 cup melted butter
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 1 tbsp vanilla
- 4 eggs
- 1 cup sifted cocoa powder
- ¼ cup ground almonds or almond flour
- ¼ tsp baking soda
- 3/4 cup salted caramel baking chips, such as Chipits brand
- Maldon salt, for sprinkling
Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease an 8” x 8” or equivalent baking pan. Line with parchment paper and grease.
In a large bowl add the melted butter, sugar and vanilla. By hand or with a mixer on medium-low, whisk together until combined. Add one egg at a time, whisking well after each addition. Sift in the cocoa and baking soda. Add the ground almonds. With a spatula, slowly stir in the dry ingredients. Then stir in the sea salt caramel chips.
Transfer to the prepared pan and bake for 30-35 minutes, until a toothpick inserted into the centre, comes out with some chocolate crumbs. If it comes out clean the brownies have been overbaked.