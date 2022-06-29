Spice Rubbed Tri-tip with Horseradish Sauce
One of my favourite cuts of beef. It can be challenging to find. Call your local butcher. This recipe can also be made with flank or sirloin steak cut around 2-inches thick.
Tri-tip comes from the bottom of the sirloin and juts up against the round and flank steaks. It’s a full-flavoured cut of beef that is dense with even marbling throughout. It lends itself better to being cooked to medium-rare to medium rather than well done. Slice thinly on an angle across the grain and you’ll be rewarded with a delicious meal.
In addition to smoking, you can also cook the tri-tip over indirect heat on the BBQ, or uncovered on a rimmed cookie sheet in the oven at 200°F
Serves 4
One 2 ½ pound beef tri-tip, trimmed
Hot sauce or oil, for rubbing on the meat
Spice Rub
2 tbsp chili powder
2 tbsp granulated sugar
1 ½ tbsp ground pepper
1 tbsp paprika
1 tbsp smoked paprika, or additional paprika
1 tbsp garlic powder
1 tbsp onion powder
1 tbsp salt
Horseradish Sauce
1/3 cup mayonnaise
1/3 cup Dijon mustard
1/3 cup prepared horseradish
1/3 cup sour cream
Preheat smoker to 190°F-200°F.
In a bowl combine all the ingredients for the spice rub. Rub the meat all over with the hot sauce or oil. Transfer half the rub to a small bowl. Sprinkle it all over the meat and rub it into every nook and crevice so the meat is well coated with the rub. Store the remaining rub in a jar.
Transfer the tri-tip to the smoker (or BBQ or oven). Close the lid and smoke to desired doneness. It will take about 2 hours at 190°F to reach 125°F (rare). Let rest 10 minutes before slicing. Be sure to slice thinly on an angle across the grain to get tender slices. Serve warm or room temperature.
Horseradish Sauce
Whisk together all the ingredients and chill until ready to serve.
