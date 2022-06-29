Spice Rubbed Tri-tip with Horseradish Sauce

Spice Rubbed Tri-tip with Horseradish Sauce

(Photo courtesy CJ Katz) (Photo courtesy CJ Katz)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

NATO calls Russia its 'most significant and direct threat'

NATO declared Russia the 'most significant and direct threat' to its members' peace and security on Wednesday and vowed to strengthen support for Ukraine, even as that country's leader chided the alliance for not doing more to help it defeat Moscow.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener