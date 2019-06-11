Mosaic Stadium to play Riders' season opener, Raptors' Game 6 Thursday
Jurassic Park at Regina's Mosaic Stadium (Gareth Dillistone / CTV Regina)
CTV Regina
Published Tuesday, June 11, 2019 8:00AM CST
Mosaic Stadium will again play host to a Toronto Raptors’ viewing party on Thursday.
The Golden State Warriors forced a Game 6 with a 106-105 win on Monday night.
Thousands of people came out to Mosaic Stadium on Monday to watch the game in Regina’s version of Jurassic Park. The stadium has the largest MaxTron screen in Canada.
The Saskatchewan Roughriders’ season opener against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats will air on the big screen first, before switching to the Raptors’ game.
The CFL has moved kickoff up half an hour to accommodate the start of the Raptors' game. The game will begin at 5:00 p.m. local time.
Admission is free.