

CTV Regina





Mosaic Stadium will again play host to a Toronto Raptors’ viewing party on Thursday.

Well that was fun. How about we do that again?



Thursday we're showing the Riders away game followed by Raptors Game 6 back at Mosaic Stadium! See you there!#WeTheNorth #GoRaptors #MosaicStadium #YQR pic.twitter.com/j45zJ6YsmI — Evraz Place Live (@evrazplacelive) June 11, 2019

The Golden State Warriors forced a Game 6 with a 106-105 win on Monday night.

Thousands of people came out to Mosaic Stadium on Monday to watch the game in Regina’s version of Jurassic Park. The stadium has the largest MaxTron screen in Canada.

With over 13K people in attendance, #YQR truly came together tonight. Thank you Regina for one heck of a night! Game 6️⃣ here we come! #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/wRVyzg7xvY — Evraz Place Live (@evrazplacelive) June 11, 2019

The Saskatchewan Roughriders’ season opener against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats will air on the big screen first, before switching to the Raptors’ game.

The CFL has moved kickoff up half an hour to accommodate the start of the Raptors' game. The game will begin at 5:00 p.m. local time.

Admission is free.