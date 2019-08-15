

CTV News Regina





A 23-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after his motorcycle collided with a car on Wednesday evening.

The crash happened at the intersection of Elphinstone Street and 13th Avenue around 8:30 p.m. According to police, the motorcycle was travelling westbound on 13th Avenue when it collided with an eastbound vehicle turning left onto Elphinstone Street.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital by EMS.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Police say no charges have been laid at this time.