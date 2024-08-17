Muscowpetung First Nation waiting for response on building business hub in Regina

Muscowpetung First Nation is still waiting for a response from the City of Regina regarding building plans for The Yards, a piece of land north of downtown.

In 2022, Muscowpetung brought an idea to the city to create an Indigenous business hub, one which would be home to many outlets and groups.

Since then, there have been talks but nothing has come to fruition.

“They were very receptive to our project and they were pleased that a First Nation was coming to the table with an idea,” said Myke Agecoutay, the CEO of Muscowpetung Saulteaux Business Development.

“We hoped a city administration would take our ideas seriously. We have spent a significant amount of time on this project,” he said.

Dewdney Avenue is the main entrance to the Yards location. The road is currently under major renovations and is planned to be complete over two years.

On Wednesday, Mayor Sandra Masters said the revitalization project is top priority before making any decisions about the Yards. She said a thorough proposal process will determine what will be built.

“It’s a beautiful rendering, it’s a great idea. But at the end of the day, there will be fairness around the process that will include a request for proposals and we will look at any and all that come in,” she said.

Over the last two years, Muscowpetung said they have missed other opportunities on other properties due to the wait.

They remain hopeful something can still be worked out.

“Muscowpetung still remains optimistic on the project. We realize anything that is going to be developed here is still year out,” Agecoutay said.